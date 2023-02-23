Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Sentencing for drug conviction: United States v. Helm

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing for drug conviction Relevant conduct – Scienter of drug type United States v. Helm 21-2207 Judges Kearse, Park, and Perez Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 kilograms of marijuana. The defendant took possession of 10kg of real and sham cocaine ...

