Few cities have lower rent than Rochester, but the gap is closing

Few cities have lower rent than Rochester, but the gap is closing

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 24, 2023 0

Just three of the country’s 50 largest metropolitan areas have lower median monthly rent than Rochester, but not many cities are seeing prices rise faster than they are here. The median rent for January in Rochester was $1,235, with only renters in Oklahoma City, Okla. ($982), Louisville, Ky. ($1,167) and Birmingham, Ala. ($1,178) paying less, according ...

