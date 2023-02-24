Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / FTC proposes ban on non-compete agreements

FTC proposes ban on non-compete agreements

Quick legal challenge is expected

By: Bennett Loudon February 24, 2023 0

Experts say businesses should start preparing for new federal rules that would put significant limits on employment contracts that limit what workers do when they leave a company.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo