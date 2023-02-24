Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded February 8, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 8, 2023    43 NOT PROVIDED AGUIRRE, CARLOS A et al to AGUIRRE, CARLOS A Property Address: 29 BRANCH STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12778 Page: 0022 Tax Account: 091.59-4-88 Full Sale Price: $38,652.50 CRIPPEN, ELIZABETH et ano to CRIPPEN, ELIZABETH et ano Property Address: 280 CROCKETT DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12778 Page: 0192 Tax Account: ...

