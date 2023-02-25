Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded February 9, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 9, 2023    39 NOT PROVIDED CANTERO, SAMIL G to Koch, Amanda Property Address: 468 GLENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12778 Page: 0465 Tax Account: 105.25-2-46 Full Sale Price: $75,000.00 14420 CALABRIA, JACOB R to FTB PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 45/47 CLINTON AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12778 Page: 0479 Tax Account: 068.52-4-4 Full Sale Price: $175,000.00 WEAVER, ...

