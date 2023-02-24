Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded January 25, 2023

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded January 25, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 25, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT HARMANY LOUNGE 64 WAVERLY PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - MCLAUGHLIN, MARIE 64 WAVERLY PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - PHELPS FINANCIAL SERVICES 143 CROYDON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610 - - PHELPS, ROBERT J 143 CROYDON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CHERYL WHEELER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo