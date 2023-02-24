Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 24, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 24, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT WILLIAMS, EDDIE D 2180 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $895.00 WILLIAMS, JUSTIN 189 DANFORTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT BARFIELD, BRANDON D 225 ROSEWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $287.00 BARFIELD, BRANDON ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo