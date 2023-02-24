Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded February 8, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded February 8, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 8, 2023     44 NOT PROVIDED CRUMB PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 28 GILLETTE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: KENNEDY, JOSEPH E Amount: $67,000.00 KESEL, RYAN M Property Address: 29 MAYFIELD STREET  NY 14609, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $275,500.00 SMITH, GREGORY & SMITH, LINDA Property Address: 1079 MICHAEL DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Lender: TD BANK ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo