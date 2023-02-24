Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – De novo resentencing: United States v. Peňa

Second Circuit – De novo resentencing: United States v. Peňa

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2023 0

New York State Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit De novo resentencing Ministerial – Judicial discretion United States v. Peňa 20-4192 Judges Sack, Lohier, and Ndarini Background: The defendant was charged in connection with the killing of two people. He was charged with conspiring to commit, and committing, murder for hire, as well as the use of a firearm to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo