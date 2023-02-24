Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Freedom of Information Act: ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project v. ICE

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Freedom of Information Act Impermissible creation of new records – Substitution of identification numbers ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project v. ICE 21-1233 Judges Raggi, Wesley, and Carney Background: The plaintiff appealed from summary judgment in favor of the defendant arguing that it was in error to conclude that requiring the defendant to substitute ...

