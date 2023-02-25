Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 24-25, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 24-25, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 24, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT FIGUEROA, CALVIN J 164 LAKE MEADOW DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $400.00 FOX, MICHAEL J 1068 KLEM ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $200.00 FRAZIER, RONALD L 70 W FOREST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $900.00 FRITZ, JANET E 398 N GREECE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo