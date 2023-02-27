Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Attica lawsuit is subject of upcoming CLE

Attica lawsuit is subject of upcoming CLE

Retired Judge Ellen Yacknin will be the presenter

By: Bennett Loudon February 27, 2023 0

Retired Rochester City Court Judge Ellen M. Yacknin will present a CLE via Zoom on Wednesday about her involvement in the civil rights lawsuit filed by Attica prison inmates.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo