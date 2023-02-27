Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Municipal liability: Coffey v. City of Corning

February 27, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Municipal liability Prior written notice – Exceptions Coffey v. City of Corning CA 22-00212 Appealed from Supreme Court, Steuben County Background: The plaintiffs commenced a negligence action for a slip and fall on ice in a parking lot owned and operated by the defendant. The defendant moved for summary judgment on ...

