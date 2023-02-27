Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / public records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of February 27, 2023

Upcoming Foreclosures as of February 27, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2023 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 171 Miller Ln Rochester N/A 2/28/2023 10:30 AM Fein, Such & Crane, LLP N/A 488 Magee Ave Rochester N/A 2/28/2023 11:00 AM Shapiro ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo