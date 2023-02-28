Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / City liable for pedestrian struck by garbage truck

City liable for pedestrian struck by garbage truck

Trial will decide damages

By: Bennett Loudon February 28, 2023 0

A judge has granted summary judgment for the plaintiff in a lawsuit filed by a man who was struck and severely injured by a city of Rochester garbage truck in December 2018.

