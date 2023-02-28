Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / January homes sales plunge but outlook is promising

January homes sales plunge but outlook is promising

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 28, 2023 0

Closed sales plummeted in January in Monroe County, matching a state-wide trend as homebuyers continued to cope with persistent low inventory amid rising mortgage rates. There were 368 closed sales last month, a year-over-year decline of 32.5 percent from 545, according to data released by the New York State Association or Realtors. That’s the lowest monthly total ...

