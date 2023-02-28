Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded February 10, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 10, 2023    50 NOT PROVIDED ADANSI, EMMANUEL K et ano to AMOABIN, CONSTANCE Property Address: 1078B MT HOPE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12778 Page: 0677 Tax Account: 136.38-1-32./19 Full Sale Price: $62,000.00 EDWARDS, MARGARET E to WESTERDAHL, LAUREEN et ano Property Address: 106 DOCKSIDE LANE, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12779 Page: 0098 Tax Account: 050.05-1-25 Full ...

