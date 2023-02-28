Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 25, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 25, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT COLBERT, LENORA S 215 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $295.00 COLWELL, KALEIGH A 477 WEIDEL ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT Amount: $560.00 CONNOR, SEAN M 74 ELVIRA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $150.00 CONYER, MARJUAN 624 THURSTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: GREECE ...

