Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded February 10, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 10, 2023     43 NOT PROVIDED ELLISON, ANITA L & ELLISON, STEPHEN J Property Address: 223 BLACK WALNUT DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $54,500.00 LOUGHBOROUGH ENTERPRISES LLC Property Address: 2149 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $85,000.00 NOCERA, ELIZABETH A & NOCERA, JOHNATHON M Property ...

