Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, January 25, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 25, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALGER, CHARLES H Appoints: ALGER, KAROLE ALMALEKI, ABDUL JABBAR Appoints: ALSAHAR, ALI MANZELLA, CHARLES S Appoints: MANZELLA, DAVID RICHARDSON, PAUL E JR Appoints: HURST, CHERYL L US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC VIT, RAYMOND F Appoints: VIT, GERALD R

