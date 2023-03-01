Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
As court debates student loans, borrowers see disconnect

By: The Associated Press COLLIN BINKLEY March 1, 2023 0

Niara Thompson couldn't shake her frustration as the Supreme Court debated President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation. As she listened from the audience Tuesday, it all felt academic. There was a long discussion on the nuances of certain words. Justices asked lawyers to explore hypothetical scenarios. For Thompson, none of it is hypothetical. A student at ...

