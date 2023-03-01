Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Child Victim’s Act: PB-36 DOE v. Niagara Falls City School District

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child Victim’s Act Revival statute – Due Process Clause PB-36 DOE v. Niagara Falls City School District CA 21-01223 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The question presented on appeal is whether the Child Victims Act’s revival for statute of limitations purposes of certain claims by survivors of child sexual ...

