Fourth Department – Unlawful taking: Federman v. Town of Lorraine

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Unlawful taking Public highway – Maintenance Federman v. Town of Lorraine CA 22-00575 Appealed from Supreme Court, Jefferson County Background: Plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for an unlawful taking of property arising from maintenance performed on a road leading to the plaintiff’s road. The plaintiff appealed from an order granting ...

