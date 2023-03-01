Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded January 26, 2023

March 1, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 26, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE MISSEL MACHINING 137 SENECA PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - MISSEL, DANIEL W DOING BUSINESS AS FILED 4U MIND BODY SPACE 1115 EAST MAIN STREET DOOR 12, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - BRADFORD, KAYLA MARIE 65 RUEGERS STREET NUMBER 4, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - AMBER ...

