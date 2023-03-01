Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 25-26, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 25-26, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 25, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT BROWN, SHAYLA M 203 FULTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $100.00 BRYANT, JABEZ Q 50 MILFORD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $130.00 BURNETT, KEVIN C 3325 LYELL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $100.00 BYRD, CHARLENE 62 COLGATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo