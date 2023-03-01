Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, January 26, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, January 26, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 26, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY EAKINS, BRUCE A Appoints: EAKINS, BRADLEY A

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo