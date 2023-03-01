Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New trial granted in assault case

New trial granted in assault case

Judge failed to give jury justification charge

By: Bennett Loudon March 1, 2023 0

A state appeals court has granted a new trial in an assault case because the judge failed to give a justification instruction to the jury.

