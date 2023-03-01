Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rink at Scottsville alleges deception, breach of contract by former owner

Rink at Scottsville alleges deception, breach of contract by former owner

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 1, 2023 0

The new owner of Scottsville Ice Arena has filed suit against the former proprietor and two members of that organization, alleging misrepresentations and breach of contract led to more than $90,000 in additional expenses. The Rink at Scottsville, LLC, owned by Adria Callery, claims that Monroe County Youth Hockey Association, the organization's finance director (Steven Czerwinski) ...

