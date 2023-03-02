Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 27-28, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 27-28, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 27, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT FORBES, MATTHEW A 120 ARBOR WOOD CRESCENT, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $490.00 FOUNTAIN, IVY N 36 MARTIN STREET, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $200.00 GAINES, JACQUELINE A 32 RICHLAND STREET A2, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $210.00 GARCIA, SORIMAR 9 MILLER STREET APARTMENT ...

