Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, January 30, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 30, 2023 FEDERAL TAX LIEN JEFFERSON ROAD BURGERS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,763.74 SULKOWSKI, LAWRENCE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $4,062.62 TANTALO, SCOTT G Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,632.76 TEJEDA, LUIS A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,173.12 WASHINGTON, JAMES E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $529.38 LIEN RELEASE ALEXANDER, G HARRIET Favor: USA/IRS 1923 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 BARTLETT, GEORGE E Favor: USA/IRS 88 HILL TERRACE, HENRIETTA NY 14467 BRAYLEY, NANCY E Favor: USA/IRS 460 ...

