Home / News / Supreme Court seems to favor Jersey in dispute with New York

Supreme Court seems to favor Jersey in dispute with New York

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO March 2, 2023 0

The Supreme Court seemed ready Wednesday to allow New Jersey to withdraw from a commission the state created decades ago with New York to combat the mob's influence at their joint port. During arguments at the high court both liberal and conservative justices suggested that the Garden State doesn't need New York's consent to withdraw from ...

