Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison in murder of wife, son

Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison in murder of wife, son

By: The Associated Press JEFFREY COLLINS and JAMES POLLARD March 3, 2023 0

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — In the culmination of the once-prominent lawyer's fall from grace, Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday after being convicted of murdering his wife and son. Judge Clifton Newman asked Murdaugh if he had anything he wanted to say before sentencing him to two consecutive life terms, and ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo