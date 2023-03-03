Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court of Appeals – Handcuffed defendant: People v. Sanders

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2023 0

New York State Court of Appeals Handcuffed defendant Jury verdict People v. Sanders No. 9 Judge Rivera Background: At issue is whether the trial judge violated the defendant’s due process rights by ordering the defendant to be handcuffed when the jury returned to announce its verdict without providing an on-the-record, individualized explanation for the restraints. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that ...

