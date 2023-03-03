Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Breach of contract: Gordon v. Murphy

Fourth Department – Breach of contract: Gordon v. Murphy

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Breach of contract Negligence – Purchase and sale of real property Gordon v. Murphy CA 21-01291 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The plaintiff buyers commenced an action seeking specific performance of a purchase and sale contract pursuant to which the defendants-third-party plaintiff sellers agreed to sell their lakefront property ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo