Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / 1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in Rochester

1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in Rochester

By: The Associated Press KAREN MATTHEWS March 6, 2023 0

Unfounded fears of gunfire at a rap concert at Rochester's Main Street Armory sent a crowd rushing toward the exits in a stampede that killed one person and left two others fighting for their lives, authorities said. The Memphis rap stars GloRilla and Finesse2tymes had finished performing Sunday night at the armory when people exiting the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo