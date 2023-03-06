Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Wiretap evidence: People v. Myers

Court of Appeals – Wiretap evidence: People v. Myers

By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2023 0

New York State Court of Appeals Wiretap evidence Notice procedures – Unrelated investigation People v. Myers No. 6 Judge Garcia Background: While monitoring a wiretap in an investigation for an unrelated case, the police intercepted a call from the county jail. The defendant made statements suggesting his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run accident. The defendant was later charged. Ruling: The Court of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo