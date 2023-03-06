Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Feds: Woman funded lavish lifestyle with stolen COVID funds

Feds: Woman funded lavish lifestyle with stolen COVID funds

By: The Associated Press March 6, 2023 0

A Florida woman — who authorities say chartered a private jet to fly her cross-country with some of the more than $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds that she fraudulently obtained by using stolen identities — pleaded guilty Monday, federal prosecutors said. Danielle Miller, 32, of Miami, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to wire ...

