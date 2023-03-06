Fourth Department – Interim probation: People v. McIntosh

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Interim probation Revocation – Failure to successfully complete drug program People v. McIntosh KA 22-00111 Appealed from Steuben County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance. The court initially imposed a term of interim probation supervision but revoked it following a hearing and ...

