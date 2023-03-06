Street near Miami named for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press March 6, 2023 0

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson came home to South Florida on Monday to celebrate the renaming of a street in her honor in the community where she grew up. "I hope that this street naming will also serve as a testament to what is possible in this great country," said Brown, the first Black ...

