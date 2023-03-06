Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Unions, AI, workplace changes trending in local litigation

By: Special to The Daily Record CAURIE PUTNAM March 6, 2023 0

Among eight trends identified in the BTI Litigation Outlook 2023 is one the report calls “new types of litigation.” “Clients are experiencing new types of litigation issues including backlash from social media posts, ESG, workplace dynamics, and the highest union activity in more than 40 years,” said the report, which is published annually by Massachusetts based ...

