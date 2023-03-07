Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Burglary:People v. McKoy

Fourth Department – Burglary:People v. McKoy

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Burglary Identity – Circumstantial evidence People v. McKoy KA 18-02111 Appealed from Oneida County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his convictions of burglary and attempted burglary arising out of two separate incidents. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the element of identity was established by a compelling chain ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo