Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Evidence: People v. McPherson

Fourth Department – Evidence: People v. McPherson

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Evidence - Traffic stop People v. McPherson KA 18-00156 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his convictions of criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that there ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo