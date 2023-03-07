Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Prescriptive easement: Meyers v. Berl

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prescriptive easement Hostile – Claim of right Meyers v. Berl CA 22-00569 Appealed from Supreme Court, Jefferson County Background: The defendants own two parcels of land, which border a river. The plaintiffs own a parcel of land across the street. Per a letter of agreement signed when the parents of the ...

