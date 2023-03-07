Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Hickey Freeman resolves issues with union, NLRB complaint withdrawn

Hickey Freeman resolves issues with union, NLRB complaint withdrawn

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 7, 2023 0

The Rochester Regional Joint Board of Workers United has withdrawn a charge of unfair labor practices after reaching agreement on issues regarding wages and benefits with the company that oversees employee operations at Hickey Freeman. Montreal-based Luxury Men’s Apparel Group, a subsidiary of Grano Retail Holdings and assets owner of Hickey Freeman, has implemented a new ...

