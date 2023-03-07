Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Hochul to lawmakers: give judges the tools to set bail for violent offenders

Hochul to lawmakers: give judges the tools to set bail for violent offenders

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 7, 2023 0

Gov. Kathy Hochul will ask the state legislature to rewrite bail reform language and require judges to set a bond for repeat offenders and perpetrators of gun offenses. Under current legislation, bail guidelines include the phrase "least restrictive means," which often leads to interpretations based on "philosophical leanings or political leanings of a judge versus looking ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo