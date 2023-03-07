Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded February 2, 2023

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded February 2, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 2, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE GREEN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 276 WINBOURNE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - GREEN, TERRANCE EUGENE 276 WINBOURNE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE VEINPIRE MOBILE 38 ELGROVE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - RANGER, MELODY 38 ELGROVE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo