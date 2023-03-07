Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded February 1-3, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded February 1-3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded February 1, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT SANTOS, VICTOR M 43 YORKSHIRE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $876.00 SHARPTON-CLARK, TREVARI S 109 BUCKMAN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $336.00 SMITH, BRIANNA R 20 NEW YORK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $576.00 SMITH, JOANNA 204 RAVENWOOD ...

