Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 30-31, February 1, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 30-31, February 1, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 30, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ARIANO, FERNANDO DBA DISTINGUISHED CARPENTRY & CUSTOME HOME REMODELING 49 RIDGEWOOD ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: MILLER, GREGORY Attorney: JAMES EGAN ESQ Amount: $27,524.00 BEATO-ENRIQUEZ, VANESSA 59 OSAGE STREET, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: SCHREMPF, THOMAS JOSEPH Amount: $1,263.17 COLLINS-BEALLE, KEYANA M. et ano 412 GENESEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY ...

