Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, February 2-3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 2, 2023 FEDERAL TAX LIEN FUSILLI, MICHAEL T JR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $878,342.34 TAYLOR, JAMES A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,645.24 LIEN RELEASE SANTIAGO, WILLIAM Favor: USA/IRS 388 BROWNCROFT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Liens Filed Recorded February 3, 2023 LIEN RELEASE AUSUSTINE, TYSHARA Favor: JOHNSON, JAMES 539 AUGUSTINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY LIEN SATISFIED 1404 LONG POND ROAD LLC Favor: ROCK ENVIRONMENTAL INC 1404 LONG POND ROAD, ...

