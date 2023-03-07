Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, January 31, February 1, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, January 31, February 1, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 31, 2023 MECHANICS LIEN BLEIER, JULIE Favor: ANDERSON, TRAVIS Amount: $8,250.00 196 BAYWAY DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 MONROE MASONRY & CONCRETE Favor: ANDERSON, TRAVIS Amount: $7,078.51 14 WARBLER LANE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 NICOTERA, ANNA Favor: FIVE STAR ROOFING AND SIDING LLC Amount: $27,725.00 841 PARMA CENTER ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 WRIGHT, ARNOLD Favor: ANDERSON, TRAVIS Amount: $7,490.00 153 PARKVIEW TERRACE, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo